Arnold Elias

Arnold Rocha Elias passed away August 14, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was a member of the pioneering Elias family which had roots in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico. He was born July 7, 1933 in Tucson, Arizona. Dad is survived by sons, Arnold (Mary Carol), Michael, Fred (Staci) and Dennis (Alice). He is also survived by ten grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren. Arnold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years Martha, his parents Maria Luisa and Jesus Q. Elias, and his beloved brother Ron. Arnold was a leader in his profession and in the Tucson community. When his career was beginning, he decided to run for public office, and was elected as an Arizona State Representative, and at the time he was the youngest person to hold that office. Dad went on to join the US Postal Service and advanced quickly, being selected for a Task Force Assignment to Postmaster General Lawrence O'Brien which took us to Washington, DC, for two years in the early 60's. Then on June 23, 1966 Arnold was nominated by President Lyndon B. Johnson to the position of Postmaster at Tucson, Arizona. It was a position that dad held for over 40 years, while his territory was expanded to include all of New Mexico and parts of Texas. In addition to his career with the USPS, he was very active with the University of Arizona, serving as Chairman of the Board of the UofA Alumni Association, and also as Chairman of the Board of the UofA Hispanic Alumni Association, and was a lifelong season ticket holder. Additionally, Arnold was a member of the Civil Service Commission of the City of Tucson and was Chairman of the Board of the Tucson Airport Authority in 1994. Our parent's faith in the church was very important to both of them, and together they served as Dame and Sir for the Equestrian Order Of The Holy Sepulchre Of Jerusalem. Additionally, mom and dad were very fortunate to have traveled to some of the world's best destinations during their 66 years of marriage. A Visitation will be held 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022 at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Arnold's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022 at Most Holy Trinity Church, 1300 North Greasewood Road, followed by a reception in the parish hall. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.