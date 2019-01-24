ARNOLD, Mary
With great sorrow the family of Mary Arnold announces the final journey she has made on Monday, January 21, 2019 to her heavenly home at the age of 90 years old. She will join her one and only true love Delmer with her loving parents, brothers and sisters at his side. Mary is survived by her children, Ruth (Tom) Roubal, Eddie (Dianne) Arnold, Jennifer (John) DelFrari and, Dianna (Richard) Rosler. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Lisa, Bobby, Bryan, Jason, Jennifer, Kristen, Danny, Melissa, Jeffrey, Kimberly, Julie, Michelle, 33 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Tina Minopoli, Margarita Minopoli, Sue Arnold; brother-in-law, Elwood Arnold and many nieces and nephews. Mary made her first journey to America in 1946 from Italy as an Italian War Bride. Just a young bride of six months and with child she journeyed by herself on an American Red Cross ship to this new land full of hope and wonderment of what it would behold. With her husband still in Italy, he would join her several weeks later in Tennessee. Due to the health of Delmer, they came to Tucson, Arizona. This became Mary's home for the next 72 years. In that time Mary created her own dynasty of over 65 family members and accomplished many great things in her life. The most treasured gift was doing and giving to her family. She will be greatly missed and she leaves this world of pain for a King of peace. Services will be at SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY CHAPEL, 5401 S. Park Ave. Viewing at 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Family will officiate her service. Interment South Lawn Cemetery.