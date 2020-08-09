You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arthur Godbout

Arthur Godbout

  • Updated

GODBOUT, Arthur W Jr.

72, died in Casa at The Hacienda Hospice in Tucson, AZ on August 5, 2020.He was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1966, and attended UCONN. He was a Navy veteran, serving on The Essex, 1967-1971. He retired a Lieutenant on the Milford Police Department after 22 years of service in 1997.He leaves his wife, Marlene, of Oracle, AZ; brothers, John and Joseph; his sister, Karen, and his son, Christian (AnnMarie); and grandchildren, Caroline and Jackson of Wallingford , CT, and lifelong friends, Dave Kelley and Hap Jordan.In AZ, he enjoyed 15 years of golfing before MS robbed him of the ability to continue. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News