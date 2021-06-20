Arthur Lindberg

LINDBERG, Arthur "Art" Nathaniel

passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021 at the age of 97. He was born on February 25, 1924 in Richland Center, WI, and he grew up in Cloquet, MN. As a young adult, he served in the Army during WWII and received the Bronze Star Medal for valor.

After the war, Art joined his family in Tucson, AZ and began his studies at the University of Arizona. It was there that he met his future wife, Nancy Zue. After their marriage, the newlyweds moved to Minneapolis where Art attended medical school at the University of Minnesota.

Art, now a father of four, and his young family returned to Arizona where he joined a family practice group. He practiced medicine for more than 40 years.

Art was well-known for his civic and community service. He was elected to the Glendale Union High School Board in 1967 and served for ten years. He was appointed as Chief of Staff of Thunderbird Samaritan Hospital, and he was a member of the Arizona Board of Medical Examiners, Glendale Rotary Club, and Glendale Sister City Organization. After moving to Tucson in 1993, Art joined the National Exchange Club and volunteered for the Primavera Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.