Arthur Lindberg

LINDBERG, Arthur "Art" Nathaniel
passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021 at the age of 97. He was born on February 25, 1924 in Richland Center, WI, and he grew up in Cloquet, MN. As a young adult, he served in the Army during WWII and received the Bronze Star Medal for valor.
After the war, Art joined his family in Tucson, AZ and began his studies at the University of Arizona. It was there that he met his future wife, Nancy Zue. After their marriage, the newlyweds moved to Minneapolis where Art attended medical school at the University of Minnesota.
Art, now a father of four, and his young family returned to Arizona where he joined a family practice group. He practiced medicine for more than 40 years.
Art was well-known for his civic and community service. He was elected to the Glendale Union High School Board in 1967 and served for ten years. He was appointed as Chief of Staff of Thunderbird Samaritan Hospital, and he was a member of the Arizona Board of Medical Examiners, Glendale Rotary Club, and Glendale Sister City Organization. After moving to Tucson in 1993, Art joined the National Exchange Club and volunteered for the Primavera Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.
Art had a wide variety of hobbies and passions, including birdwatching, UofA sports, classical and mariachi music, gourmet cooking, painting, and playing tennis and golf.
Art was fortunate to love and be loved by three wives in his lifetime, all of whom preceded him in death: Nancy Zue, Fresia Norma and Patricia Madeline. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Robert. He is survived by his children: Susan (Paul) Strautman, Elizabeth (Todd) Lindberg, M.D., Robert (Alisa) Lindberg, Katherine (Mark) Lindberg; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
A private graveside memorial service will be held at Resthaven Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Primavera Foundation, Tucson Ronald McDonald House or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.