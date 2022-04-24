Arthur Schlegel

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lloyd Schlegel (Aug. 31, 1938-April 21, 2022) died Thursday from complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Known as "Butch" to family and friends, he attended Stadium High School in Tacoma and later studied at the University of Puget Sound and the University of Washington.

After college, Art served in the National Guard before beginning a long career in the aerospace industry, with stints at Boeing, Fairchild and Learjet. In the 1990s, he began a new career as a Realtor at Roy Long and Tierra Antigua.

An avid golfer, Art was a familiar face at Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club. In recent years, he enjoyed spending time on the beach in Mexico and visiting his children at their homes in Costa Rica and New York City.

Art was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mollie Burkey, and is survived by his wife, Marge and his children, Stacey Wilkins (Chris) and Chad. Arrangements by Hudgel's.

