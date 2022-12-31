Arthur Tanner

Arthur R. Tanner, 91, passed away suddenly at his home in Tucson, December 2, 2022. Art was born August 2, 1931 on a ranch south of Flagstaff, the only child of Ray and Marie Tanner. Due to his father's work for the government, Art lived all over the State of Arizona. As a child, he never attended the same school for more than one year until he attended Phoenix Union High School. He earned a business degree from the University of Arizona (1954). While at U of A, Art was a proud and active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity...making many lifelong friendships. Straight out of college, Art started his successful career in commercial real estate with Coldwell Banker in Los Angeles, relocating to Phoenix and ultimately to Tucson where he opened the Tucson office. He later started his own firm, Burk, Tanner + Co, with his close friend, Davis Burk. He also enjoyed his time as a trustee with the Murphy Trust. Art passed down his passion for real estate to his son, grandson and granddaughter. Art was a man of integrity, hardworking and loyal to everyone who called him a friend. He was known for his dry, quick wit and sense of humor. While sometimes a man of few words, he loved to express himself through letters. Although Art was fiercely independent, at heart he was a social guy. He enjoyed watching sports with friends and playing competitive bridge. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, sailing, hunting, golf and horseback riding. Art enjoyed exploring the world by car through his many driving trips across the US, Mexico, Canada and Europe. He was preceded in death by his loving wife and travel companion, Patricia Mason Tanner. He will be deeply missed by his son, Alan, daughter-in-law, Shelly and grandchildren, Ryan and Dana Tanner. Art's life will be honored by his family with a private celebration.