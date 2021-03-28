Arthur Wolf

WOLF, Arthur Henry

Art 'walked on' from his home in Las Vegas, NV on February 14, 2021 after a brief illness. His family and many friends mourn his premature passing and the loss of a cherished husband, brother, friend, colleague, and mentor. Art was born June 18, 1953 in New Rockford, ND and grew up with a perpetual fascination with the world and all the people who inhabit it. He was an anthropologist by training and a humanist in the classical sense. His social media posts often led to lengthy threads airing opinions and provoking lively discourse.

Art earned a BA in Anthropology at the University of Nebraska and an MA in Anthropology and Museum Studies at the University of Arizona. After graduate school he joined the staff of the School of American Research (Santa Fe, NM) as the first Curator of the Indian Arts Research Center. Art moved on to become the Director of the Millicent Rogers Museum (Taos, NM) then to director positions at the Nevada State Museum and Historical Society (Las Vegas, NV), Museum of the Rockies (Bozeman, MT), The High Desert Museum (Bend, OR), Museum of Northern Arizona (Flagstaff, AZ), and was the founding director of the National Atomic Testing Museum (Las Vegas, NV). In 2004 Art created WOLF Consulting based on his years of experience and service as a respected and trusted museum leader providing consulting services throughout the Western states and in Qatar and Kuwait.