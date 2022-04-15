 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arturo Martinez

  • Updated

MARTINEZ, Arturo B.

Arturo B. Martinez January 10, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Arturo passed away on Saturday morning surrounded by his loving wife, Elena and children. Arturo was born in Hayden, AZ to Jose and Benigna Martinez. Arturo married his wife Elena in 1957 and raised eight children. He was a US Army veteran and worked for the City of Tucson, Parks and Rec Department for 33 years retiring in 1989. He was a lifetime member of St. Johns Parish. He was adored by his family, friends and his grand and great-grandchildren. The viewing is Monday, April 18, 2022 at Martinez Funeral Chapels, Tucson and the funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 19th at St. Johns Church at 10 a.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

MARTINEZ, Arturo B. Arturo B. Martinez January 10, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Arturo passed away on Saturday morning surrounded by his loving wife, Elena and children. Arturo was born in Hayden, AZ to Jose and Benigna Martinez. Arturo married his wife Elena in 1957 and raised eight children. He was ....

Read more

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens if you eat the stickers on fruit?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News