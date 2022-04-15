Arturo Martinez

Arturo B. Martinez January 10, 1927 - April 9, 2022. Arturo passed away on Saturday morning surrounded by his loving wife, Elena and children. Arturo was born in Hayden, AZ to Jose and Benigna Martinez. Arturo married his wife Elena in 1957 and raised eight children. He was a US Army veteran and worked for the City of Tucson, Parks and Rec Department for 33 years retiring in 1989. He was a lifetime member of St. Johns Parish. He was adored by his family, friends and his grand and great-grandchildren. The viewing is Monday, April 18, 2022 at Martinez Funeral Chapels, Tucson and the funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 19th at St. Johns Church at 10 a.m.