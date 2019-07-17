RAMIREZ, Arturo Jesus
May 29, 1928 - July 10, 2019
Beloved Husband, Father, and Korean War Veteran. Passed from this world to a beautiful garden to be at our Lords side . Preceded in death by parents, Luis and Amalia Ramirez; brothers and sister, Alfredo, Alicia, Ernest, Alex and Bobby; son, Steve. Survived by loving wife, Josefina; sons, Louie, Santiago "Jimmy", Carlos, Armando and nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Mike, Peter and Manny. He was loved by many, will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow, 12:00 p.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.