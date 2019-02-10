ASHBROOK, George David
Our hearts are broken as we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and friend. He died suddenly and unexpectedly January 20, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a general contractor and business owner since moving to Tucson in 1976. He was born to George Van Ness Ashbrook and Susan Adelaide Hays Ashbrook on July 21, 1943 in Columbus, OH. He grew up in Lancaster, OH then attended Wilmington College in Wilmington, OH. Shortly after graduation he met and married his wife, partner, lover and friend, Courtney Jane Ashbrook and they moved to Washington, D.C. where he worked as an insurance broker until he made a trip to visit friends in Tucson and fell in love with the desert, especially the saguaro cactus. Wearing a suit and tie got old because he was a builder at heart, having remodeled their D.C. house. When he came to Tucson he began building commercial buildings and when the construction industry declined he purchased an HVAC business. He was a kind, talented, generous and fun guy and will be missed by many. He was a man of many interests including rebuilding vintage motorcycles, cars and trucks. He had an extensive antique tool and gun collection. He loved history especially about the Civil War and WWI and WWII. He and his wife were fortunate to have traveled extensively. They shared a love of antiques, animals and rock and roll. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Courtney Jane Ashbrook; a daughter, Jenifer Anne Ashbrook; a son, George Van Ness Ashbrook II and three grandchildren. A Celebration of his life party will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Saguaro Buttes, located at 5825 S. Old Spanish Trail. Anyone wishing to join us in honoring him, saying good-byes, sharing memories and having "Wine Thirty" with us is welcome. There will be a basket available and we would love to receive notes telling us about your relationship, memories or stories with and about George. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.