Atanacio Gatzionis

GATZIONIS, Atanacio Miguel
10/20/1953 - 1/17/2020
It is with immense sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of Atanacio who was surrounded by his family. Atanacio was born in Nogales, Arizona and raised in Culiacan, Sinaloa with his six siblings. Atanacio is survived by his loving partner, Lupita Dabdoub; his grandson, Athanasios and his three children, Athanasio (Daniela), Nicholas (Nathalie) and Stephanie (Austin). Nacho and his sons were involved in agriculture and distribution for CAB produce for over 35 years in Nogales, AZ where they have been respected members of the community. The family would like to thank the staff at Banner University Hospital in Tucson, AZ and Hospital del Prado Doctor Marcelino Morales in Tijuana for their sensitivity and attentive care of Nacho in his final weeks. Funeral Service to take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish, 272 N. Rodriguez St., Nogales, AZ.