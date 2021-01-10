Audelia Ochoa

OCHOA, Audelia Marta
92, native Tucsonan, died serenely January 7, 2021 at Peppi's House Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose E. Ochoa; sisters, Fidelia Rossini and Panky Leon and tia, Rosa Leon. She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Anna) and Rossana (John) Radspinner; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She will be missed by many friends and relatives who loved her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all funeral services are private and being handled by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.