Audest Allen

Audest Conrad Allen Jr., (76) known as Junior to friends and Butch to family, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 15, 2022. Junior was born on Dec. 10, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri. He moved with family to the Gladden/Salem, Missouri area in 1960, attending Salem High School. After graduation he attended Harris Teacher's College and Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. Junior enlisted in the US Air Force in 1966. He served as a Hospital Corpsman at England Air Force Base in Alexandria, LA. He received an Air Force scholarship to study Environmental Engineering at The University of Arizona (U of A) in Sept of 1967. While enrolled at the U of A, Junior was critically injured in a fall in Sabino Canyon, Tucson, Arizona and medically retired from the USAF as a Staff Sergeant in 1968. Junior confronted the challenges of his resulting disability with courage and determination throughout his remaining life. Junior previously lived in Phoenix, Arizona and was actively involved in the Singles and Bible Study groups at Central United Methodist Church. He later moved to Tucson, Arizona where he resided until his passing. He was a proud veteran, who cherished his independence, loved his family, and left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. Easily recognized by his cowboy hats and Native American jewelry he was often seen about town or in his favorite restaurants being doted upon by the friendly wait staff. He is survived by his brothers John L. Allen (Marcia), Dennis A. Shaw and sisters Martha "Sue" Cadden (Chuck), Laura "Lee" Owens, Barbara S. Guarino (David), Christina K. Shaw and numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him immensely. The family would heartfully like to thank the staff of Azure Care Home, Angela Alvarez and Suzanne Polzin who provided Junior with loving friendship and care over the last several years. Arrangements by UofA Willed Body Program.