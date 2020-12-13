Audrey Conway

CONWAY, Audrey "Jane" Markham
age 85, passed peacefully in her Tucson, AZ home on November 28, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as they were holding her hand, kissing her forehead, speaking words of love and appreciation while praying over her.
She was born on August 5, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio to Thomas Wade Markham and Zella Arthur Markham. She graduated from Cal State University Long Beach and was a teacher, a homemaker and philanthropist. She married Noel Grant Conway in 1957 in Santa Ana, CA and they have three children, Jill Marie Conway Graves (William), Jan Michele Conway Hood and Scott Thomas Conway. She adored her grandchildren, Grant William Conway, Samantha Mary Conway, Alec Michael Hood, Jonathan Thomas "JT" Hood and Autumn Noelle Hood. Likewise, she treasured her relationship with her sister, Patricia Lee Cook and Pat's children, Diane Cook (predeceased) and Connie Cook Messemer (predeceased); and Pat's grandchildren, Michelle, Katie, Bobby and David; and Pat's great-grandchildren, Evan, Amanda and Sofia.
She was referred to as "Mama C" or "Nana" by many of her children's friends and their kids and grandkids as she always had a listening ear, a suggestion or idea and a warm hug available. She truly made the house a "welcoming home". She was blessed with a life full of Jesus' love, family love and had many friendships.
A memorial service is currently scheduled on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (2:00 p.m.) at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PEO. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
