Audrey Cramer

Audrey's strength and resiliency prepared her for the true grit needed to raise three boys. As the boys grew older, she enthusiastically attended high school football and basketball games, hosted AFS exchange students (gaining "daughter" Susan from Germany as a lifelong family member), and attended every University of Arizona basketball home game she could from the opening of McKale until the early 2000's.

Audrey was always "The Mom"—to her children, their friends, and to her friends. You could always count on her to be there for you and to defend you. She was part American mom and part Jewish mother—always a bed to sleep in if you needed it, an ear if you needed to talk and anyone was welcome at her table.

As a friend, wife, and mom she was loyal, and she was forgiving. She loved her family unconditionally and she was so very proud of all of their accomplishments. A down-to-earth woman with a generous heart, she will be forever missed by her family and friends.

Audrey was preceded in death by her father and mother, Max and Pauline and her brothers, Saul and Robert.

She is survived by her husband, Kurt Cramer; her three children, Karl (Kim), Kent (Norma) and Kit (Cathleen); her four grandchildren, Jay (Heather), Devin, Chase and Aidan and her two great-grandchildren, Allie and Jaina.

Due to the pandemic, a private service was held with close family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Tucson Community Foodbank. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.