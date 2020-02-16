August Brandt

August Brandt

  • Updated

BRANDT, August Jr.

August 30, 1944 - February 3, 2020

--

There will be a remembrance on

--

Saturday, February 22, 2020

--

at 7156 East Calle Cuernavaca

--

from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

--

--

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

--

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News