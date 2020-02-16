August Brandt

BRANDT, August Jr.
August 30, 1944 - February 3, 2020
--
There will be a remembrance on
--
Saturday, February 22, 2020
--
at 7156 East Calle Cuernavaca
--
from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
--
--
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
--
BRANDT, August Jr.
August 30, 1944 - February 3, 2020
--
There will be a remembrance on
--
Saturday, February 22, 2020
--
at 7156 East Calle Cuernavaca
--
from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
--
--
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
--
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.