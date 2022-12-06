Augusto Echerivel

Augusto Pacheco Echerivel went to eternal life on November 30, 2022, at the age of 96. He was an amazing man and someone that left a lasting positive impression on all who met him. Augusto was born in Janos, Chihuahua, Mexico and then emigrated to the United States in 1954. He brough with him his wife and five children in pursuit of a better life. Two additional daughters were born in the USA. He worked as a mechanic and then worked at several mining companies. He taught his family the value of hard work and the importance of our culture and traditions. Augusto was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a blessing and deeply loved by all. He will forever remain in our hearts. Augusto leaves behind his son Santiago Varela (Norma); daughters, Rose Rule (Wayne), Zulema Echerivel (Raymond Felix), Teresa Prieto (Arturo) and Petra Echerivel (Donna). He has 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Petra; daughter, Irene Burgess; son, Luis Echerivel and grandchildren, James Varela, Zulema Felix and Renee Odom. Services will be on December 15, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Visitation at Martinez Funeral Chapel, Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 602 W. Ajo Way Tucson, AZ with Mass following at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will be held at the Family residence at conclusion of services.