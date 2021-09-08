Aurelia Nowicki

NOWICKI , Aurelia "Lala"

née Karolska

On September 3, 2021, Lala, age 97, devoted wife and mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother, rejoined her beloved Stanley, who predeceased her in 2014. They were married 67 years. Lala was the youngest of eight siblings, all now deceased, born to Boleslaw Karolski and Julia Bergier, née Bergier, in Blanowice, Poland.

When WWII broke out, interrupting her education, Lala fled home with her sister Roza. Both worked in Czestochowa and Vienna for several years before reaching Italy to live with their married sister Anita. Each move meant having to learn a new language, along with all the other hardships of the war, including occasional starvation. Lala and Stanley met in Italy, where he was a soldier with the Allied Forces under the command of the British. After the war they married in England and settled in Wolverhampton, where their two daughters were born.