Aurora Perez

was born February 27, 1929 to parents, Aurelio and Martina Perez in Bisbee, Arizona. The youngest of the group, she grew up in Tucson with her siblings, Micaela Perez, Soledad Tarazon, Aurelia Gallego, Maria Spatafore, Angela Peyron, Juanita Peyron, Lupe Perez and brother, Miguel Perez. She loved football, especially the UofA, and taught her nieces and nephews from a young age to chant their name when the game was on. She enjoyed live music and could often be found at Second Saturdays downtown with her family. She loved to be where the action was. She always remembered your face and could make anyone feel welcome. She had a lovely laugh and a beautiful smile. She retired after 23 years of service for the City of Tucson at the Main Library and instilled a love of books to the children in her family. She passed peacefully at home with a beloved family member at her side on the afternoon of July 10, 2021. She is missed dearly, but her spirit will carry on through us. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 5:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral. Interment will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.