Austin Agron

Austin Neil Agron, 90, of Tucson, AZ passed away on December 2, 2022. Austin was born on May 18, 1932, in St. Joseph, MO. Austin moved to Tucson in 1948 and graduated from Tucson high in 1950. Austin joined the Air Force in 1951 and served in the Korean War. Upon his return to Tucson, Austin was an auxiliary Sheriff for Pima County. In 1957, Austin opened Bargain Center Furniture at 22nd and Swan. For the next 45 years Austin would become a Tucson legend. He showcased his gift for being a truly iconic promoter. He coined the phrase "And neighbor, that's a Ganga!", that is still used today to describe a fantastic deal. Austin was known for his commercials that featured him breaking lamps. He regularly sponsored late night TV shows "The Worst of John Wayne" and "Dr. Scar's Chiller". Austin was a member of Congregation Anshi Israel for over 70 years. He also was a member of VFW post 549 and the American Legion post 36. Austin also served as the baseball commissioner for the City of Tucson. Austin is proceeded in death by his wife, Marilyn of 57 years and is survived by his three children, Elise Graninger (Patrick), Scott Agron (Wendy), and Randy Agron (Darlene); six grandchildren, Jacob Agron, Miriam Del Greco (Tommy), Amanda Wahrer (Michael), Jared Agron and Abrielle Agron. Austin is also survived by three great-grandchildren. The funeral service is at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at Evergreen Mortuary. Please contact the family for Shiva arrangements. Donations may be made to Congregation Anshi Israel or Wounded Warriors Project.