Ava Jessica Brook passed away unexpectedly, at age 73, on March 21, 2023. Born in Schenectady, NY to William and Selma Kaplan. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years Robert Brook and her daughter Alanna Brook Warren. When Alanna met her husband Stuart, Ava happily became a grandmother to Stuart's daughter Amelie. Ava's passions were always in the arts. An avid and talented ballet dancer in her youth, she graduated from the University of Buffalo with a BA in theatre. Moving to Arizona in 1977, for many years she served as office manager for her husband's practice. When the time came that she could devote herself fully to service, she became a self-described "professional volunteer." In the 1990s, she served on the board of Temple Emanu-El. In recent years she volunteered with several organizations, including Jewish Family and Children's Services' Mitzvah Magic Program. But her passion would always bring her back to the arts, serving for over 20 years as a docent at the Tucson Museum of Art. She loved touring museum guests and assisting in the training of docents. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Tucson Museum of Art Docent Program or Jewish Family and Children's Services' Mitzvah Magic Program.