AVALOS, Miguel P.
81, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on July 7, 2018. Born in the small mining community of Shafter, Texas his family migrated to the small town of Sonora, Arizona and Miguel spent most of his years in Tucson. Survived by his wife of 55 years, MaryLou; sister, Mariana Avalos-Feehan and three children, Bernard Avalos, Beverly Wilson, Marisa Tackett and eight grandchildren. Miguel will always be remembered for the love he had for his family, his artistic talent and his love for music. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cyrils Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima Street, Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.