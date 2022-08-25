B Gene Taylor, born in 1929 in Elizabeth Town (E Town), Illinois, died on August 12, 2022 in Oro Valley, AZ at the age of 93. Son of Mary Rains and Ben Taylor. Survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Bonnie Taylor, age 92, and his three children, Mark Taylor, Jill Madden and Jodi Hoskinson. Grandfather to seven, Kari Madden, Ben Taylor, Bailey Madden Bernhardt, Jack Taylor, Mollly Madden, Jacob Hoskinson and Jada Hoskinson. Great-grandfather to Emory and Briar Taylor. Father-in-law to Kevin Madden and Lori Taylor. Gene was a proud member of the "Sons of the Revolution" with a long family history of members having served our military. Gene moved to Elgin, IL in 1934 and was raised by his mother Mary and loving grandfather RF Taylor, while in E-Town. He married Bonnie Gylleck in 1949. It was her mother, Ruth Gylleck who introduced them at the Elgin quarry. They raised their children in Elgin until 1977 when the family moved to Tucson. Gene was loved by so many-he simply enjoyed people. He loved to talk, laugh, dance, sing, whistle and tell stories. He never left a room without saying everything he wanted to say to you. And if you were speaking with him you felt you were at that moment the most important person in the world to him. He loved life and made the world a better place by sharing his stories, positive outlook and determination. He never gave up and never missed an opportunity to encourage others to work hard, save your money, and be the most you can be in this life. He loved his life and family with every fiber of his being.