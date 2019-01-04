BACKUS, Kenneth Eugene 8/19/1954 - 12/25/2018
Kenneth passed away peacefully on December 25, 2018, and is now re-united with his wife Cornelia Schaal-Backus. They will now be back together to rest in peace as one. Ken was a fine husband, son, brother, uncle and nephew. Ken had a heart of gold and always went out of his way to help his fellow man. Ken was a 21 year retiree from the U.S. Army and then worked as an I.T. professional in Germany, Florida and Arizona. Ken was born in California, graduated High School in Texas and lived in many places around the world. Ken and Cornelia finally settled for good here in Tucson in 2004. Ken loved to work on his computers and upgrade them for others to enjoy, he loved to watch his NFL and College football (Packers and OSU Buckeyes were his favorite) MLB (LA Dodgers were his favorite) and loved his NASCAR, Motocross and Supercross racing. Ken will be missed by a myriad of family and friends, whose lives he touched and added fulfillment to, over the course of his 64 years. Ken will be interned in his family niche at Ft Rosecrans, San Diego California. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.