BAGENSTOS, June
passed away peacefully on June 30, 2018. She is now with her beloved husband, Dale, for their next never ending journey together. She is survived by her children, Bruce (Aimee) and Sandra Zurbrick (Kevin); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren all of Tucson, AZ. A Tucsonian for most of her life, her and Dale owned a carwash and a hair salon. Upon Dale's death in 1995 June went to work at Mechanics Tool Service and the City of Tucson Public Defenders Office until her retirement in 2008. A private Interment ceremony will be held the morning of Saturday, July 21, 2018 followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 p.m. for all to attend at 5707 E. 8th St. In lieu of flowers, June requested that donations be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital. For donations please go to: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.