BAILES, Robert (Bob) James Jr.
passed away on November 26, after a short battle with multiple myeloma. Bob was born on June 17, 1932 in Fort Benning, GA to Narva and Robert Bailes Sr. Bob attended Tucson High School and participated in several sports. He later attended the University of Arizona, receiving his Master's in Education. Bob started his career at Pueblo High School, moving to Cholla High School when it opened in 1969. There he taught Business Education, served as Department Chairman, Athletic Director, Dean of Students and Assistant Principal. Bob was a member of San Xavier Kiwanis and served for over 40 years in several leadership roles. He was most proud of the chapter's Student of the Month program that continues to honor students who overcome great personal obstacles. Bob enjoyed road trips, bowling, cheering on the Arizona Wildcats and weekly Friday night dinners with friends and family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, playfulness and commitment to serving others. Bob is survived by daughters, Carla Bailes (Tom Simpson) and Barbara Bailes (Jose Salazar), companion Nadia Shivack and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Megumi Shimizu and sister, Jeanne Bailes Ward. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Cholla High Magnet School's auditorium, 2001 W Starr Pass Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to San Xavier Kiwanis, c/o San Xavier Kiwanis, Phil Kaslo, 3170 N Calle Castellon, Tucson, AZ 85745. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.