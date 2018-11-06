BAILEY, Gloria (Tootie)
age 87, formerly of Carlsbad, New Mexico, a longtime resident of Prescott and Show Low, Arizona, passed away November 1, 2018. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald Bailey; son, Richard Hulsey Jr.; son, Kenneth Hulsey; sister, Clotel Walters and sister, Bernice Rhoades. She is survived by her sister, Cecilia Price; brother, Bob Loftis; brother, Wayne Loftis; daughter, Sherrill Wilson; daughter, Christina Philip; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Gloria worked at the Duval Mines and as a nurses aid at TMC hospital in Tucson, AZ. She had many fond memories of the Duval Mines. Hard worker was definitely a continued attribute throughout her life. There were many hobbies she enjoyed, which included golfing, gardening, stain glass artwork and working and traveling with hot air balloon crews. Most of all she loved music and dancing. She was the life of the party! She was always up for any challenge that came her way. That is probably why she is known as a little "firecracker". Gloria was a very generous woman with a big heart. Our family always knew she was the "rock" of the family. She will be truly missed by many. See you in heaven Tootie!