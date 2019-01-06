BAKEWELL, Frank Smith Jr. M.D.
died peacefully at age 92 on December 7, 2018 in Tucson, AZ, surrounded by family. Dr. Bakewell was a well-known and dedicated surgeon in Washington, PA (1958-1994) before retiring to Tucson for "the best climate in the world". He will be remembered for his quick wit, his joke telling skills, and his love of ballroom swing dancing with his wife. Born June 8, 1926, in Greenville, PA to Frank S. Bakewell, Sr. M.D. and Helen E. (Kuehner) Bakewell, he was a 1948 graduate of Allegheny College (B.S.) and a 1952 graduate of Jefferson Medical College (M.D.). He was a U.S. Navy WWII vet. He completed his surgery training at Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center. where he was also Chief Resident. He was Board Certified in Surgery (1959), Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (1967), and past-President of the Washington County Medical Society (1969). He was also a 50+ year member of the Washington First United Methodist Church and belonged to the Masonic Eureka Lodge No. 290, Greenville (PA). Dr. Bakewell is survived by his wife of 64 years, Frances Bakewell; his daughter and son-in-law, Susan Bakewell Sachs, Ph.D., RN and Jonathan Sachs, M.D. of Portland, OR, and their sons, Andrew and Evan Sachs; his son and daughter-in-law, Brock K. Bakewell, M.D. and Colleen Shehan Bakewell, M.S.N., FNP/NNP of Tucson, AZ, and their sons, Brock Kyle, Luke, and Brett Bakewell. A Private Memorial and Committal Service was held December 24, 2018 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Donations in his honor may be sent to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (Tucson).