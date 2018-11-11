BANKEMPER, Kirsten Michelle 5/1/1988 - 11/4/2018

After a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues, Kirsten's struggle came to a close on November 4, 2018. She is now with God, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and her animals that passed before her. Kirsten is survived by her father, Mike Bankemper; mother, Michelle Theriault; brother and sister-in-law, Cory and Stephanie Bankemper; step- brothers, Jason Jensen (Hang) and Cody Jensen (Nicole); nieces and nephew, Norah, Kate and Porter along with her animals Lucy-Fur, Gizmo and Dutch. Kirsten's free spirit, spunkiness, smile, laughter, beautiful soul and love for animals will be missed and never forgotten. May she rest in peace, pain free. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton East, 7600 E. Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your Animal Charity of choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles