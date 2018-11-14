BANKEMPER, Kirsten Michelle 5/1/1988 - 11/4/2018
After a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues, Kirsten's struggle came to a close on November 4, 2018. She is now with God, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and her animals that passed before her. Kirsten is survived by her father, Mike Bankemper; mother, Michelle Theriault; brother and sister-in-law, Cory and Stephanie Bankemper; step- brothers, Jason Jensen (Hang) and Cody Jensen (Nicole); nieces and nephew, Norah, Kate and Porter along with her animals Lucy-Fur, Gizmo and Dutch. Kirsten's free spirit, spunkiness, smile, laughter, beautiful soul and love for animals will be missed and never forgotten. May she rest in peace, pain free. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hilton East, 7600 E. Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your Animal Charity of choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.