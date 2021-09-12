Barbara Adams

Was born in Duluth, Minnesota on April 4, 1928 and passed away September 4, 2021. She was predeceased by husbands, Cecil Mader and Harold Adams; sons, Joseph Mader and Daniel Mader. She is survived by daughters, Mary Walinski (Edward) and Kathy Lithgow (Paul); sons, Mark Mader, Mike Mader, Bill Mader and stepson, Brian Adams; stepdaughter, Debbie Rogers and her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Barbara was a long standing member of both choirs at Our Mother of Sorrows and Saint Francis de Sales, as well as a member of the Christ Child Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Francis de Sales Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, AZ, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Desert/All Faiths, 2151 S. Avenida. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.