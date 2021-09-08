Barbara Bianco

BIANCO, Barbara Yocum

passed peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021

at the age of 78.

A native and life-long resident of Tucson, Barbara was an artist, former realtor, beloved mother, grandmother and sister.

--

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Mackovic (Paul) and Victoria Orlich (Todd); grandchildren, Britni Kanies (Joe), Ty Bianco, Griffin Orlich and Emily Orlich. Also, by her sisters, Toni Yocum (Bob) and Shirley "YoYo" Yocum.

The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the

Arizona Humane Society.

Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, University.