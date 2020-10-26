Barbara Britt

In loving memory of
BRITT, Barbara
7/12/1951 - 10/26/2019
It has been a year since you left us, and our hearts still ache. Jeff, Gayle, Jim, your bowling buddies and all your relatives and friends have an empty spot in their hearts that may never be filled. We are all carrying on in this crazy year and hope we are doing what you would want us to do. You will live in our hearts forever. You had a framed saying on top of our bed. It said: "Love is patient and kind. It is never rude, never selfish, never resentful. Love is gladdened by goodness, always slow to anger, always believes the best, always hopeful. Love never ends." Until we meet again, my beloved.
Jeff
