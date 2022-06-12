Barbara Cain

Cain, Barbara
Teacher, volunteer naturalist, political activist and mother Barbara (Moran) Cain died June 3, at her home in Tucson. Born in Des Moines on June 16, 1936, to Joseph E. Moran and Rada Leigh (Stanton) Moran, Barbara came to Phoenix from Missouri in 1943, traveling Route 66 west for a doctor-recommended move to a climate better suited to her chronic asthma. She attended the University of Arizona, joining Alpha Chi Omega sorority and the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education. She was preceded in death by her husband David L. "Larry" Cain in 1996 and by her son Samuel T. Polito on May 28. Barbara is survived by her children, Laurylie Norman (Blake Norman) of Phoenix, Rick Polito (Angela Innes) of Denver, and Lisa Polito (Alex Morris) of Tucson, as well as three stepchildren, and four grandchildren, Trevor and Chelsea Norman and Gianni and Finn Polito.
She married Larry Cain in 1981. The couple built a home at the base of the Chiricahua Mountains and enjoyed a happy retirement, exploring America by RV and traveling internationally. Barbara returned to Tucson after his death. A fascination with nature shaped Barbara's approach to education, and she taught hundreds of Tucson children at Wrightstown and Bloom elementary schools before finishing her career at Magee Junior High. She was also very active in politics, helping lead the 1978 TUSD teachers' strike and later organizing voter registration and outreach for the Pima County Democratic Party. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 16, 5:00 p.m., at the Catalina del Rey Clubhouse, on North Camino de las Estrellas, in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, Barbara requested memorial donations to the Tucson Audubon Society, the Pima County Democratic Party, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by Avenidas.