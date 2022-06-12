Barbara Cain

Teacher, volunteer naturalist, political activist and mother Barbara (Moran) Cain died June 3, at her home in Tucson. Born in Des Moines on June 16, 1936, to Joseph E. Moran and Rada Leigh (Stanton) Moran, Barbara came to Phoenix from Missouri in 1943, traveling Route 66 west for a doctor-recommended move to a climate better suited to her chronic asthma. She attended the University of Arizona, joining Alpha Chi Omega sorority and the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education. She was preceded in death by her husband David L. "Larry" Cain in 1996 and by her son Samuel T. Polito on May 28. Barbara is survived by her children, Laurylie Norman (Blake Norman) of Phoenix, Rick Polito (Angela Innes) of Denver, and Lisa Polito (Alex Morris) of Tucson, as well as three stepchildren, and four grandchildren, Trevor and Chelsea Norman and Gianni and Finn Polito.