Barbara Chapman

CHAPMAN, Barbara Ann (Cross)

On January 5, 2020 our beloved mother and friend of many, Barbara Ann Chapman passed from this earth into the arms of God and her relatives who have passed before her.

She is survived by her three daughters and her son-in-law.

Barbara was blessed with many friends, a contagious and quick wit, endless compassion, a beautiful singing voice and a gift for painting, as well as a myriad of gifts that

will not be forgotten and sorely missed.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020

at 1:00 p.m. at Desert Gardens Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 10851 East Old Spanish Trail. Refreshments and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, should you choose, please send donations to The Alzheimer's Association.

