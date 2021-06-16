Barbara Cory

beloved wife, and mother, passed away peacefully in her sleep. She is survived by her husband, Larry Cory; aunt, Marilyn Atkinson; brother, Jon Morris; her children, Pamela and Jonathan Cory; daughter-in-law, Rachel Cory; her grandson, Alex Cory his fiancé, Isabel Rodriguez; cousins, Pam Cissell, Jo Priesthoff, Mandy Atkinson, Patti O'Neal and Joe Morris. She was a devoted mother, not only to her two natural children but the countless people around the world that called her Mom. A celebration of life will be held at the Cory home on Saturday, June 19, 2021 starting at 12:00 p.m. and going late into the night. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Pima Animal Care Center in her name. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.