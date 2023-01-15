Barbara Crawford

Barbara Ann Crawford, "Grandma Kitty," (nee Burrows), born in Tucson, Arizona on Oct. 20, passed into the arms of her Savior Tuesday, December 27 at the age of 90 after a lengthy bout with dementia. She is survived by her husband, Edward; three children, Tom (Cathy) Sue (Mary) and Cherie, and nephew Eric (Linda) Burrows. She also has three grandsons, Ben (Kelsey), Sam and Jacob; three granddaughters, Kim Rusthoven (Adam), Katie, and Lily; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Jack Crawford, and Eddie and Patrick Rusthoven. Her parents, Herb and Ruth Burrows, brother Tom Burrows, nephew Chris Burrows, and grandson Timothy Crawford precede her in death. There will be a celebration of her life at Desert Skies United Methodist Church at 3pm, Saturday, Jan. 28. It is located at 3255 N Houghton Road, Tucson.