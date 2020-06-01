Barbara Donahue

DONAHUE, Sister Barbara Rose
It is with great sadness that the family of Sister Barbara Rose Donahue announces her peaceful passing on May 18, 2020 at the age of 90.
Sister Barbara was born September 29,1929 in Highland Park, Michigan to Emmett and Ella Donahue. She was the youngest of ten children, in a close-knit family. The family through the encouragement of their mother formed the vaudeville troupe, "Nine Dancing Donahues".
On July 2, 1945 Sister Barbara entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, Nazareth (Kalamazoo) Michigan. Then in 1971, she left the order and joined the Sisters For Christian Community.
Sister Barbara along with her dear friend, Sister Mary Therese Martin moved in 1977 to Casa Grande, Arizona where they lived and taught on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. Eventually, they moved to Tucson where Sister Barbara continued to teach elementary school until her retirement in 1995.
In retirement, Sister Barbara never stayed still. She enjoyed traveling. Sister Barbara continued her religious calling with the Sisters For Christian Community and at St. Pius X Parish in Tucson. Sister Barbara will be greatly missed by the loving members of the parish.
Barbara is predeceased by all her siblings, Emmett, Jack, Denny, Tom, Dick, Betty, Kaye, Nancy and Rita. She is survived by Sister Mary Therese Martin, many loving nieces and nephews, as well as very close friends near and far.
Funeral services will be scheduled in Tucson at a later date due to COVID-19.
Sister Barbara will be buried in Owosso, Michigan in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, Arizona 85715, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
