Barbara Emich

Emich, Barbara Ann

Barbara Ann Emich, née Ganey, Jul. 31, 1926 - Apr. 15, 2022, died in the presence of family. Barb, almost 96, lived a remarkable life. Preceded in death by her loving, dedicated husband, Fred F. Emich Jr., and her youngest son, Thomas G. Emich (Jeri)—who died unexpectedly Aug. 8, 2020. Barb and Fred were married 61+ years.

Adored and loved by her family and friends, Barbara is survived by their children: Fred F. Emich III (Carol), Daniel T. Emich (Mary Jane), Ann Emich Black (Bruce Matherly), and Mary Emich Glynn; 11 grandchildren: Fred F. Emich IV (Lex), Matthew T. Emich (Danielle), Elena M. Perlman (Scott), Kelly E. Lambert (Brian), Thomas P. Emich (Markleigh), Jacob D. Black, Lissa Glynn, Zachary C. Black (Amanda), Hunter C. Black, Colton J. Emich, and Grace K. Emich; 8 great grandchildren: Jacob, Natalie, Pace, Lively, Ella, Henry, Fred V and Charlie Jo. Everyone that met Barb wanted her to be their mom too!

Barb was a devoted wife, extraordinary mom, avid golfer/tennis player, voracious reader, dedicated community volunteer, devout Catholic, astute bargain finder, brilliant shopper, fine-art appraiser & devotee, classy dresser, world traveler, creative artist, keen equestrian, appreciator of Western art, poker & bridge aficionada, strong supporter of St. Anne's Convent, and steady matriarch of the Emich clan.

Barb's Jazzy New Orleans-style Celebration of Life: noon, Wed., May 4, 2022, St. Pious X Catholic Church, 1800 N Camino Pío Décimo, Tucson 520-885-3573. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: St. Anne's Chapel, 3820 N. Sabino Canyon Rd., Tucson, AZ, 85750. Arrangements by Adair Dodge Chapel.

