Barbara Foor

81, of Tucson, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022. She is survived by her two children, Ly and Robert. She will be sorely missed by Nancy Wahl's family and Carol Gatewood. We also extend our gratitude to the Villas at Green Valley and Agape Hospice. Due to increasing COVID cases, we will celebrate Barbara's life at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Tucson at a later date. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.