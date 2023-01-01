Barbara Fradenburgh

Barbara Westwood Fradenburgh, 94, died December 22, 2022 in Tucson, AZ. She was born in Moab, UT to Neil and Ida Blake Westwood on May 24, 1928. After high school she moved to Chicago for college, obtaining a BA from the Baptist Missionary Training School. While there she met and married Charles A. Fradenburgh, Jr. on June 18, 1950. Together they raised four children, moving throughout Illinois, to follow Charles' assignments to various Methodist churches until they moved to Arizona in 1980. Barbara loved her family, her church and nature, especially wildflowers and birds. Although she never traveled abroad, she brought the world to her doorstep, welcoming friends from many countries into her home. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles. She is survived by four children, Shari Fradenburgh (Joseph Taylor), Joan Fradenburgh, Lois Carl (Rick), Neil Fradenburgh (Victoria Crawford), six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Blake Westwood and Russ Westwood (Marge). A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 1431 W Magee Rd, Saturday, Jan 7, 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church (umcstmarks.org).