Barbara June Grey passed away at age 91 on July 8, 2022 in Tucson, AZ and was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bence Maurice Grey. She was born June 10, 1931 in New York City to Walter and Rosa Moore. She is survived by her 5 children and their spouses, Beth (Kay) Littlefield of Wilmington, NC, Brian (Andree') Grey of Carlsbad, CA, Bruce Grey of Tucson, AZ, Brad (Kristine) Grey of Tucson, AZ, and Bill (Barbara) Grey of Oak Harbor, WA, plus 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Moore, and her sister, Judi Taylor. Barbara loved each of her family members and was a friend to many. In addition to caring for her family, she served in the Women's Army Corps during the Korean War and worked for some years as a nurse. She enjoyed reading books, watching old movies, and had a love for animals that included caring for stray cats. She received great comfort and joy in her Christian faith and we are also comforted knowing she is now with loved ones and that her family will also be with her again one day. Barbara's favorite prayer was: "Almighty God, We entrust all who are dear to us to thy loving care, Knowing that thou are doing for them, better things than we can desire or pray for. Amen." (Episcopal Common Book of Prayer). She spent her last years happily in the care of her son, Brad, and his wife, Kristine. The family would also like to thank House of Hope for the loving care given to her in her last months. At the request of Bence and Barbara, there will be no formal service, as their wishes were to have their ashes scattered in a location meaningful to them.