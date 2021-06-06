Barbara Haak

Barbara passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2021. Mom, Grandma-Be-Back, Great Grandma, Uncle Barb and Aunt--all names used by those who loved her and will miss her terribly. She is survived by her four devoted daughters, Barbara, Catherine (Stephen Cutrera), Lisa and Sally (Jerry Loosli), five wonderful grandchildren, three great- grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Gary, Indiana, on February 1, 1930, and a resident of Tucson for 67 years, she was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Marco Falkovich, and her beloved five brothers and two sisters. Barbara was a voracious reader, brilliant with a crossword puzzle and a sharp card player. She had many treasured friends--participating with the Pima Council on Aging Exercise Program, the St. Cyril's Seniors Group and the Mid-America Club.