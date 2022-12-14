Barbara Hodges

HODGES, Barbara Jean our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Middleton, Wisconsin on December 28, 1934, she resided in Tucson, AZ from age 12, with five years living in Chile. In Tucson she volunteered with the Tucson Art Museum and Tucson Botanical Gardens. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Paul (deceased) and discovering ancestors via an intense interest in genealogical research which resulted in several unpublished books on her forefathers. However, her truest joy was her family to which she unselfishly devoted her love and attention. She is survived by her children Debra (Les) Caid, Pat (Marilou-deceased) Lopez III, Steven (Megan Nelson) Lopez, Danelle (Donald) Kornberg, Cyndi (Joe) Dain, Lynda (Doug) Hartzler, Bryon (Teresita Pinacho) Lopez; stepchildren Sally (Ralph-deceased) Stevens-Taylor, Sheila (Bill) Guinther; 20 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Barbara was one of two children born to Eugene and Olivia Pattison and is also survived by her sister Alice Ziehler. Barbara attended Salpointe High School where she was in the first graduating class, having formed numerous strong friendships which remain today. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ 85718. A reception will follow the Mass. To honor our mother's memory, an account has been set up at Salpointe Catholic High School to contribute to the rebuilding and expansion of the portion of the school that was destroyed this past summer by an arson fire; all contributions are appreciated and can be submitted at https://www.salpointe.org/riseabove. Salpointe will install a plaque in the new building which reads: "In memory of Barbara Pattison Class of 1953."