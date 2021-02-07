Barbara Kaplan

KAPLAN, Barbara Janoff "BJ"
passed away on January 30, 2021 at age 90. BJ was a beautiful, gracious, genteel and dynamic presence in her communities in New York, Tucson, Washington, DC and Florida. She brought wit and humor, creativity and spontaneity to her family, friends and colleagues. She was prominent in local, state and national politics, serving as a national delegate and party official, as well as co-chair of the Arizona presidential campaign for Gerald Ford. Her generosity of spirit was recognized and appreciated by all those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her. In politics and in her family, she served as an inspiring role model for strong, resilient, and dynamic women and girls who she valued and adored. Her intelligence and love of people informed the respect with which she treated all around her over the years. She is survived by her children, Patrice (Ronald) Brown and Edward Janoff (Nancy Krywonis); five grandchildren, Ben, Allison, Dana, Jordan and André and, much to her delight, five great-grandchildren, Ella, Zoe, Eva, Yoel and Caleb. She will live in our memories and in our actions as a loving and much- beloved matriarch and devoted friend who believed in, and dearly loved, her family, her friends and her country.
Donations can be made in memory of Barbara Janoff Kaplan: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, 3003 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson, 85713 www.communityfoodbank.org Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
"Thou Swell. Thou Witty. Thou Grand."