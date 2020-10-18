Barbara Kittle

KITTLE, Barbara Ellen
joyfully entered eternal life on October 6, 2020 at the age of 81.
Barbara was born in Chicago, IL. on September 5, 1939 to Donald and Nadine (Jacobson) Ewald. She was a bright, sunny child full of curiosity and interested in life. She was later joined by two sisters, Eleanor (Bruce) Lea and Dianne (John) Richardson.
Barbara was born with a brain tumor that gradually took her vision. Though her family consulted many experts in Chicago and then Austin, the reason for her gradual loss of sight was not learned until she was 12, when she underwent surgery to remove the tumor, which was wrapped around her optic nerves. This surgery was lifesaving but took her remaining vision.
Nearing WWII's end, her family moved to Austin, Texas. Barbara graduated from the Texas State School for the Blind in 1957. She attended the University of Texas for one year. In 1958, the family moved to Tucson, AZ to be near her father's parents. She has lived in Tucson since then, graduating from the University of Arizona with a music major in 1961. She was active in the honorary music fraternity Sigma Alpha Iota.
Barbara married Robert Kittle in 1967. They had two children, Donna Louise (Fernando) Villaescusa and Kathryn Ann Kittle (Robert Roberts). Bob predeceased her in 2000. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, Areana, Kiara and Fernando Villaescusa and her two sisters.
Music and her faith have been important in Barbara's life. She played piano since childhood and later taught it. She sang in the choir at Trinity Presbyterian Church for many years and played in its bell choir. She was active in the women's organization at Trinity and also served on the Session. Barbara volunteered in the church office, helping with the bulletins and newsletter. She represented the church at Church Women United and was honored by that group with a Valiant Woman Award.
Since 2013, Barbara resided at Abella Manor, where she lived with several others and received excellent care.
Barbara's family is grateful to the many friends who assisted her over the years, from those who transcribed her textbooks to giving her rides, to caring for her. She was blessed to have so many come alongside her to allow her to accomplish all that she did.
Barbara's ashes will be interred at Trinity Presbyterian Church in a ceremony to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity or Trinity Music Fund. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
