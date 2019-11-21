LONG, Barbara A. (Goodwin)
Born December 14, 1934 in Rochester, NH, and passed November 17, 2019 after a tough, lengthy illness. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Walter P. Long; parents, Lewis Goodwin and Blanche Goodwin Quint; brother, Lewis Goodwin Jr. and son, Stephen P. Long. Survived by her children, James (Lisa) Long, Karen Long and Susan (Lane) Spalla all of Tucson; grandchildren, Amy (Samuel) Gravesande, Kimberly (Jonathan) McCroy, Austin (Marissa) Spalla, Lexi Spalla and Leland Long. Along with four great-grandchildren. Barbara graduated from Spaulding H.S. class of '53 in Rochester NH and New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her R.N. class of '56. Barbara was a longtime resident of Cambridge, MA working at Sancta Maria and Public Health Dept of Cambridge. Finishing her career working at Matignon H.S. as the school nurse. In 1988, Barbara and Walter moved to Tucson, AZ. where she happily enjoyed being everyone's Nana. Funeral will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ. 85710. Graveside Service Eastlawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, AZ. 85712 immediately following. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Friends of PACC. www.friendsofpacc.org Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.