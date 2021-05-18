Barbara Markert

MARKERT, Barbara Strycharz

February 27, 1945 - March 22, 2021

Her obituary ran in the Sunday, March 28, 2021

edition of the Arizona Daily Star.

--

The family now feels that it is reasonably safe enough to have the funeral.

Therefore, a Memorial Mass for Barbara is now scheduled for:

10:00 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021

at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb.

--

If you are still concerned about COVID and social distancing,

the Mass will be Live Streamed. For the live stream link,

please contact jimmarkert@cox.net