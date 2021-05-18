Barbara Markert

MARKERT, Barbara Strycharz
February 27, 1945 - March 22, 2021
Her obituary ran in the Sunday, March 28, 2021
edition of the Arizona Daily Star.
--
The family now feels that it is reasonably safe enough to have the funeral.
Therefore, a Memorial Mass for Barbara is now scheduled for:
10:00 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021
at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb.
--
If you are still concerned about COVID and social distancing,
the Mass will be Live Streamed. For the live stream link,
please contact jimmarkert@cox.net
