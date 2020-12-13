Barbara Mcmullen

MCMULLEN, Barbara
Barbara passed away on November 13, 2020. She was 90 years old. Barbara was predeceased by too many loved ones to name. She is survived by her husband and soul mate of nearly 70 years, Kenneth Merrill McMullen. Also survived by her children, Lynda Jones (Doug), Kenneth McMullen (Connie) and Gregg McMullem (Gina); six grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. Barabara was a lifelong homemaker and caregiver. She was a loving, kind and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her life and her family will miss her forever. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be made in her name to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.