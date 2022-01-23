Barbara Montgomery

Left her earthly life on January 9, 2022 to join her beloved husband, Paul and her sister, Jeanne (Smith) Senitzky. Barbara was born in Canton, OH on December 17, 1924, to Charles and Ila (Spore) Smith. She attended local schools and later worked as a dental assistant in Canton and then Cleveland, OH, where she fortuitously met and married Paul Montgomery. After raising a family in Michigan and retiring to Tucson in 1983, Barbara gave much of herself over the years: as a volunteer (with Paul) at NW Hospital, at her church, and as a quilter and seamstress for Stitches for Love Ministry. She was a long-time Cuddler in the NICU at Banner University Hospital, where she was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2011. Barbara was a devoted mother to Chrystine (CA) and Michael (Patricia) (AZ), a doting grandmother to Brandon Montgomery Maher (CA), and a constant, comforting presence to her many, many NICU babies. She leaves behind a wide, warm circle of family and friends who cherished her, and she was an example of old-school grace for all who knew her. She was also a rowdy Wildcats basketball fan, and her waffles, pies and pot roasts were epic! Barbara requested no services. If you wish to honor her life in some way, please make a donation in her memory to what matters most to you.